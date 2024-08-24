WWE champions take a big loss ahead of major title defense

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw a pair of reigning champions lose a big match. Notably, this defeat comes barely a week ahead of their major title defense at Bash in Berlin. Moreover, the champions lost the match to the very opponents they will be facing in Germany on August 31, 2024.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn partnered up with Blair Davenport to face Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi in a six-woman tag team match on the blue brand. Both sides have been locked in a feud for some time, with The Unholy Union and Davenport having the upper hand. However, they lost their lead tonight and were defeated by their opponents.

The UK trio struggled against the team of Naomi, Belair, and Cargill, with The Storm especially steamrolling through their ranks. Blair Davenport, who previously helped The Unholy Union to retain their titles, had another impressive match, but the WWE Superstar couldn’t lead her team to victory.

Eventually, she was pinned by Naomi, whom she had defeated last week after The Glow landed a perfect Split-legged Moonsault. Interestingly, the winning team had mindfully chosen their attire to pay tribute to America’s gymnastics superstar and decorated Olympic champ, Simone Biles.

With this win, The EST and The Storm will now head into Berlin with more confidence. It would be interesting to see if the duo can win back their titles which they lost at Clash at The Castle earlier this year.

