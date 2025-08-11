WWE championship match canceled ahead of RAW; Naomi not cleared

A major title match was canceled ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW due to Naomi not being cleared to compete. The veteran cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution 2025 to become the Women's World Champion.Naomi was supposed to defend her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY tonight on RAW, but that will no longer be the case, as the promotion canceled the match.WWE announced that the champion was not medically cleared to be in action tonight on the red brand and the title match will no longer be taking place. The promotion also suggested that wrestling fans tune into tonight's show for developments in the ongoing story.&quot;BREAKING NEWS: Naomi is not medically cleared to compete and therefore her scheduled match against Iyo Sky will not take place tonight on Monday Night Raw. Tune into tonight for continuing coverage on this developing story,&quot; wrote the promotion.The former Glow captured the Women's World Championship at Evolution by cashing in during the title match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. She successfully defended the title against Ripley and SKY at SummerSlam 2025 earlier this month as well.Stephanie Vaquer won a Battle Royal at WWE Evolution 2025 to become the number one contender for the Women's World Championship. The former NXT Women's Champion will be challenging Naomi for the title at Clash in Paris on August 31.IYO SKY had an impressive reign as Women's World Champion before losing the title earlier this year. She has also seemingly developed a friendship with Rhea Ripley in recent weeks on RAW. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the 37-year-old's reign as Women's World Champion following the cancellation of her scheduled title match against The Genius of the Sky.