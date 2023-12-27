WWE championship match ends in controversy; titleholder stunned at surprise retention

WWE Superstar Noam Dar faced Josh Briggs during the latest episode of NXT.

After Briggs secured victory over Dar in a mixed-tag match a few weeks ago, he issued a challenge to the Meta Four member for a chance at the NXT Heritage Cup. Consequently, the match was confirmed for this week's WWE show.

Briggs kicked off the bout impressively by securing the first pinfall of the encounter during Round Two with a powerful Clothesline from Hell. Nevertheless, Dar swiftly changed the match's momentum by executing a DDT on the apron, followed by a springboard kick off the barricade. He then attempted the Nova Roller, but despite the relentless effort, Briggs displayed remarkable resilience and refused to be defeated.

At a crucial moment during Round Four, Meta Four's Lash Legend intervened, striking Briggs with a bucket while the referee's attention was diverted. Dar capitalized and attempted a cover, but Briggs managed to kick out again. Dar made another attempt to use the bucket while the referee was distracted, but this time, Briggs countered, using the object against Dar. Unfortunately, the referee caught sight of this action, resulting in the bout being called off. Subsequently, Dar retained the title due to the disqualification.

Expand Tweet

Noam Dar was in disbelief at his fortune as he jubilantly celebrated following the bout. Fans are curious to see what lies ahead for the NXT Heritage Cup holder after this eventful match.

What did you make of the Noam Dar vs. Josh Briggs match on WWE NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.