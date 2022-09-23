WWE Championship reappears this week on Main Event after rumors that it had been retired

The WWE 24/7 Championship reappeared this week on Main Event after it was rumored to be retired by the company.

Some championships are seemingly harder to get rid of in WWE than we initially thought.

Recent speculation has suggested that Triple H would quietly retire the 24/7 Championship, and we would never see it on weekly programming again. Despite that, it appears that the title will remain as part of the WWE product for the time being.

On the latest episode of Main Event, the 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated Tamina in a non-title match.

While the title wasn't on the line, it was still acknowledged as a championship within the company's storylines despite the feeling that the title would be dropped altogether.

Triple H hasn't utilized the WWE 24/7 Championship on RAW since taking over creative

Before Vince McMahon resigned from the company in July, the 24/7 Championship was regularly featured on Monday Night RAW.

But since Triple H took over as the head of creative, the 24/7 Championship hasn't been defended once on RAW or SmackDown.

Dana Brooke has had one singles match on RAW since Triple H took over where she lost to Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. While Brooke came out with the championship, the title wasn't on the line.

While the 24/7 Championship has changed hands multiple times at WWE Live Events over the past two months, the company hasn't recorded them in the title history on their official website.

The 24/7 Championship was originally introduced by Mick Foley in May of 2019 as part of an initiative to boost viewership during the third hour of Monday Night RAW.

While some fans initially found it entertaining, they quickly soured on the championship and have often compared it to a second-rate Hardcore Championship that existed during the Attitude Era.

