WWE changed creative plans for Liv Morgan before this week's SmackDown - Reports

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was surprisingly missing from the first edition of SmackDown after Elimination Chamber 2023.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion last competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The six-woman match inside the unforgiving steel structure eventually ended with Asuka picking up a big victory to earn a title match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Per the latest reports from Fightful Select, WWE changed their creative plans for Morgan ahead of this week's SmackDown. She was initially booked for a backstage segment a few hours before the show, but those plans were seemingly scrapped. Liv Morgan will return to SmackDown for a match against Rhea Ripley.

The two superstars last competed inside the ring in the Women's Royal Rumble match, where they were the first two and final two wrestlers in the 30-woman battle. In the end, Ripley eliminated Morgan to pick up a historic win.

Ripley decided to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship and was involved in a brief confrontation with The Queen. Next week, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan will lock horns in a singles match.

Liv Morgan shares her plans for WWE WrestleMania Hollywood

Liv Morgan admitted to potentially not being on the WrestleMania match card this year. However, the SmackDown Superstar revealed that she would be going after the championship regardless of what happens on the Road to WrestleMania. Morgan spoke about her plans during her latest interview with Mike Jones of DC and said:

"I'm proud to say that I don't think that there's a thing that I could've done differently, regardless. Whether I'm fortunate enough to be on the card or not. Like I know, I've put everything into being my absolute best for WrestleMania, and if it doesn't happen for me, then I'm still coming for the title, regardless."

Next week's SmackDown will also see Roman Reigns return to the blue brand for the first time since defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. Additionally, Ronda Rousey will team up with Shayna Baszler to take on Natalya and Tegan Nox in a tag team match.

Poll : 0 votes