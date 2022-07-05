WWE changes Finn Balor's gear on RAW

RAW Superstar Finn Balor was spotted in new wrestling gear on the latest edition of the show.

Last month, the inaugural Universal Champion left the wrestling world aghast when he and the other members of The Judgment Day turned on their former leader, Edge. The faction dons purple and black in their gear for a heelish and dark aura.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor competed in the first match on RAW against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Balor, who usually dons shorts as his wrestling gear, was spotted wearing full-length leather pants with a purple bandana tucked in his back pocket. This was The Demon King's first match since his joining the heelish faction.

Priest and Balor attacked their opponents from behind before the match officially commenced. During their match, The Mysterios paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero by imitating some of his moves. The Judgment Day lost the match due to a disqualification with Balor attempting to use a steel chair on Rey Mysterio.

It remains to be seen how the faction will take to this first loss and look to retaliate against the Mysterios in the near future.

