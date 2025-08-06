WWE changes name of major title belt after SummerSlam 2025

A major update has been made on WWE's official website following Cody Rhodes' win over John Cena on SummerSlam 2025 Night Two. The company's top title will now simply be referred to as the WWE Championship.At SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena in a Street Fight to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Rhodes had lost the belt to Cena earlier this year at WrestleMania 41.Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has noted on X/Twitter that World Wrestling Entertainment has dropped the term &quot;Undisputed&quot; from SmackDown's top title belt following Cody Rhodes' victory at The Biggest Party of the Summer.WWE CCO Triple H had massive praise for Cody Rhodes after SummerSlam 2025On the post-show at SummerSlam 2025, Triple H heaped big praise on the company's top champion Cody Rhodes following his win over John Cena. Here's what he said about The American Nightmare:“He has a lot of other things going on, but he’s of the commitment level that he will do anything, and he will do what is right every single time for business. He follows the John Cena model. So for me, from a different point of view from just a fan, watching them tonight. I consider John the greatest of all time for a lot of different reasons, not just as a performer. Cody is following that model. And it’s like watching the greatest of all time facing a guy who was on his way to being the greatest of all time. And that’s something special.” (H/T 411Mania)Now that Cody Rhodes has reclaimed the top prize in World Wrestling Entertainment, it remains to be seen what's next for him in the coming weeks. As for John Cena, it's quite clear that one last match between him and Brock Lesnar is on the horizon.