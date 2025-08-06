  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • WWE changes name of major title belt after SummerSlam 2025

WWE changes name of major title belt after SummerSlam 2025

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Aug 06, 2025 05:30 GMT
WWE CCO Triple H (via WWE
WWE CCO Triple H (via WWE's YouTube)

A major update has been made on WWE's official website following Cody Rhodes' win over John Cena on SummerSlam 2025 Night Two. The company's top title will now simply be referred to as the WWE Championship.

Ad

At SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena in a Street Fight to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Rhodes had lost the belt to Cena earlier this year at WrestleMania 41.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has noted on X/Twitter that World Wrestling Entertainment has dropped the term "Undisputed" from SmackDown's top title belt following Cody Rhodes' victory at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

WWE CCO Triple H had massive praise for Cody Rhodes after SummerSlam 2025

On the post-show at SummerSlam 2025, Triple H heaped big praise on the company's top champion Cody Rhodes following his win over John Cena. Here's what he said about The American Nightmare:

“He has a lot of other things going on, but he’s of the commitment level that he will do anything, and he will do what is right every single time for business. He follows the John Cena model. So for me, from a different point of view from just a fan, watching them tonight. I consider John the greatest of all time for a lot of different reasons, not just as a performer. Cody is following that model. And it’s like watching the greatest of all time facing a guy who was on his way to being the greatest of all time. And that’s something special.” (H/T 411Mania)
Ad
youtube-cover

Now that Cody Rhodes has reclaimed the top prize in World Wrestling Entertainment, it remains to be seen what's next for him in the coming weeks. As for John Cena, it's quite clear that one last match between him and Brock Lesnar is on the horizon.

About the author
Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Twitter icon

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications