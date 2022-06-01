WWE changes up SmackDown star Ludvig Kaiser’s name once again

Name changes on the WWE main roster continue as Ludvig Kaiser undergoes yet another change.

Gunther's personal ring announcer and occasional wrestler, Ludvig Kaiser, is once again Ludwig Kaiser. The changes can be seen on the company's official roster page in a screenshot embedded in the tweet below.

Kaiser was known as Marcel Barthel in NXT but has undergone multiple name changes since being brought up to the main roster earlier this year. Hopefully, for his sake, this is the final time his name will see a change on the blue brand.

Gunther teamed up with Kaiser for the first time on the main roster Friday night on SmackDown. The duo defeated Drew Gulak and Intercontinental Champion Ricochet.

WWE continues to change NXT Superstar's names when they're brought up to the main roster

While many wrestling fans aren't thrilled when their favorite wrestlers' names are changed, it makes sense as the company wants to own the name going forward.

But changing their name in NXT and then changing it again once they get to the main roster makes very little sense. Especially when the WWE Universe becomes familiar with the Superstar.

Case in point, the former LA Knight is now known as Max Dupri on the main roster. Not only given a new name, but a completely new gimmick makeover as well. It's even unknown at this point if Dupri will even wrestle on the main roster. He is currently managing Maximum Male Models, a faction whose members are currently unknown.

It's very confusing to see a former IMPACT World Champion being relegated to a manager role on the main roster.

It's understandable that WWE wants to own the names of their signed talent. But if they've already been changed in NXT, it makes little to no sense to change it again when they are brought up to RAW or SmackDown. It further decreases the importance of the company's third brand by repackaging familiar faces when they finally get the call up to the main roster.

Fans will have to wait and tune in to see what direction WWE takes these new additions to the main roster.

