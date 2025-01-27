WWE choosing another star over Charlotte Flair for recent push is sensible, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE's creative department has recently impressed a wrestling veteran with their decision. According to the veteran Bill Apter, picking another star to push over someone like Charlotte Flair is a great choice.

The star in question is Lyra Valkyria, who recently became the WWE Women's Intercontinental champion. In the final round of the tournament for the title, she faced off against Dakota Kai from Damage CTRL. An intense battle ensued, which saw Lyra hit Nightwing to pick up the win.

Speaking about the historic WWE victory on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated:

"From the day I saw her, I said this girl, she's got something special. I am surprised in a good way that they went with her and not someone who is hugely established. You know it could have been, Charlotte Flair could've come back and taken that title. But I am glad they did it with her. I think from her entrance to her work in the ring, to going back, I think she is a total professional and good luck to her." [0:46 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on the match

Teddy Long apparently had similar views regarding the booking of the match between Lyra Valkyria and Dakota Kai.

Adding to Apter's comments on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"I kinda feel the same way, I think it's a good move. You gotta start taking these titles and putting them on brand new people. You know what I mean? If you keep switching them and putting them back on the same people back and forth, that gets stale. So to do something and try and bring up some brand new stars, I think that's the way to go man. Congratulations to her." [1:30 onwards]

It remains to be seen what Lyra Valkyrie plans to do next in her title run.

