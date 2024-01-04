WWE claims female star has "anger issues," she responds

A current superstar was surprised after WWE claimed that she has "anger issues."

Roxanne Perez took on Arianna Grace in a singles match at NXT New Year's Evil. In the end, the former defeated Grace with a Pop Rox. After the win, she launched a vicious attack on Grace, prompting the officials to intervene in an attempt to separate the two stars. The assault didn't sit well with the referee, and he ended up reversing his decision, thus awarding a DQ victory to Grace.

Shortly after, WWE shared a clip of the finish on its official YouTube channel, claiming that Roxanne's anger issues cost her the match. The 22-year-old star shared a screengrab of the video and had the following to say in the caption of her post:

". @WWE my what?????????"

Expand Tweet

Roxanne Perez was just 21 years old when WWE hired her

World Wrestling Entertainment signed Roxanne Perez to a deal in 2022. It didn't take her long to rise through the ranks on the brand. Her biggest win was against Mandy Rose in an NXT Women's title match in late 2022. She held the belt for 109 days before losing it to Indi Hartwell at Stand & Deliver in a multi-woman Ladder match.

Here's what Roxanne told Denise Salcedo about making it big as a wrestler:

"But yeah, I still feel like a little kid every single day that I go to work. I feel like everything has been happening so fast, but I feel like everything happens the way it’s meant to happen. It’s so cool getting to work with Shawn Michaels. Literally, the first time that I met him, I was like a little kid. I was like, ‘Oh my god, don’t cry, don’t cry.’ But yeah, it’s so cool. He’s awesome, he’s helped me so much, and Matt Bloom, he’s like our head coach there, and he’s been so awesome." [H/T Fightful]

Roxanne's current persona has tons of potential. Judging by the reactions to her tweet, fans are seemingly excited to see what's next for her in the coming months.

What do you think? Does Roxanne have anger issues?