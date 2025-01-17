WWE claims major SmackDown star is "built different"

WWE claimed a major star was "built different" ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. Tonight's edition of the blue brand will air live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga battled Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match in the main event of last week's WWE SmackDown. Kevin Owens showed up during the match, and The American Nightmare chased him backstage. Fatu and Tonga then isolated Uso in the ring and were able to pick up the pinfall victory.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, the promotion shared a video of The Samoan Werewolf shrugging off a chair shot from Jimmy Uso and noted that he was built differently than the rest of the roster.

Trending

"We’ve said it before... Jacob Fatu is built different. 😮‍💨"

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Jacob Fatu is a member of Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown. Sikoa lost to Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat match on RAW earlier this month on Netflix. The Rock came to the ring following the match and placed the Ula Fala on Roman Reigns after his impressive victory.

Bill Apter criticizes WWE's booking of Jacob Fatu

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently criticized the promotion for how it has been using Jacob Fatu on television as of late.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Apter stated that Fatu should not take as much punishment as he does on WWE television. The veteran stated that it should be harder for other wrestlers to take him down during a match.

"The one thing I wish they wouldn't do with Jacob Fatu is have him kicked in the face and gone over the rope. To me, he came in as the maniac there and I don't think he should work from underneath at all, that's just my feeling. He's got that whole crazy gimmick going for him and he should be harder to take down than sometimes the way the guys are attacking him and taking him down." [From 10:49 to 11:18]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Solo Sikoa wanted to become the new Tribal Chief after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship last year. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for The Bloodline's storyline on the road to WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback