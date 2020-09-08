WWE clarifies 'third party' guidelines for Superstars

Last week, Vince McMahon made a shocking declaration regarding WWE Superstars using outlets like Twitch, YouTube, Cameo, and other third-party apps.

This statement sent the WWE Universe into an uproar, as many WWE stars make quite a lot of money through those sites, not to mention the interaction fans are able to get with the wrestlers who do so.

The wrestling world exploded with criticism of the decision, with performers from IMPACT Wrestling, AEW and other companies, along with WWE legends and former Superstars, chiming in on the debate.

Maybe @RealKevinNash and I can create a little good trouble on behalf of the @WWE superstars of today...and tomorrow.



I love Vinnie Mac...but I think he’s wrong on this. https://t.co/l1B5typ7zL — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 5, 2020

It was, at best, poorly received. Initially, Superstars were given until October 2nd to shut down any interaction with these services. Regardless of using their WWE names or real names, Vince wanted to put an end to it.

However, after several days of relentless criticism, it seems that WWE has made a change to the policy.

WWE allows the use of Twitch and YouTube per specific instructions

As far as WWE Superstars who use Twitch or YouTube, including stars like AJ Styles, Dakota Kai, Mandy Rose and most notably Xavier Woods, they'll be able to keep their channels. As long as they don't use their WWE names, anyway.

The Wrestling Observer reported that WWE clarified the rules regarding social media marketing before Monday Night RAW aired tonight. Reportedly, as long as the talent use their real names when operating these channels, it shouldn't be an issue.

As far as other services like Cameo go, no one is entirely sure what the deal is. We'll surely hear more the closer we get to that due date in October.