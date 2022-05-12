WWE Clash At The Castle 2022: Everything you need to know - tickets, location, price, COVID restrictions etc

WWE descends upon Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, for what is set to be the biggest wrestling event to take place in the United Kingdom in more than three decades.

Cardiff's once named Millennium Stadium is expected to welcome around 60,000 wrestling fans from around the world, and with tickets set to go on sale in just over a week, here is everything you need to know in order to pick up the hottest ticket in town.

Where is The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales?

WWE @WWE @visitwales



Details ms.spr.ly/6014b86nO



Register for May 18 presale 🎟 BREAKING: WWE Clash at the Castle takes place LIVE from @principalitysta in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, Sept. 3, and tickets will be available Friday, May 20! #WWECastle DetailsRegister for May 18 presale 🎟 ms.spr.ly/6015b86nP BREAKING: WWE Clash at the Castle takes place LIVE from @principalitysta in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, Sept. 3, and tickets will be available Friday, May 20! #WWECastle @visitwales Details 🇬🇧 ms.spr.ly/6014b86nORegister for May 18 presale 🎟 ms.spr.ly/6015b86nP https://t.co/QeWMsdb8G3

International wrestling fans may not be aware that the Principality Stadium is the new name of what was known worldwide as The Millennium Stadium for several years. WWE has never presented an event from this stadium, with the last major stadium show instead emanating from London's Wembley Stadium in 1992.

Cardiff is a small city in Wales and the desired location for an event of this magnitude. The local airport allows international fans to arrive close to the stadium. At the same time, Cardiff Central train station enables all United Kingdom residents to travel from many of the country's biggest rail stations.

Trains to Cardiff can be boarded from Newport, Bristol, Swansea, Gloucester, Bath, Cheltenham, Birmingham, London, Southampton, Coventry, Manchester, Portsmouth, and Liverpool.

Both national and international guests are reminded to book accommodation if they remain in the city and that several hotels still have rooms available.

It's convenient to walk to the stadium from any local stations, or a taxi can easily be found in the daytime and from the city center.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, May 20th, through Ticketmaster.co.uk. Ahead of the official release, fans have been urged to register their interest in tickets for their presale from Wednesday 18th May. All information concerning presale tickets can be found here: https://wwe.com/cardiff-2022-presale.

How much do tickets for WWE's trip to Cardiff cost?

Ticket prices will be made public leading up to the ticket release day on Friday, May 20th. For more information on ticket pricing ahead of WWE's trip to Cardiff, fans are urged to visit Ticketmaster.co.uk before the general release.

What are the current COVID-19 restrictions when traveling to and arriving in Wales?

At present, there are no travel restrictions in relation to the recent COVID-19 pandemic; there are also no restrictions in place on arrival in the city.

Fans are also reminded to keep an eye on WWE.com and the company's main Twitter profile in the coming weeks as more events are set to be announced in Wales ahead of the show.

A little bit about Wales

While Wales is a little-known city to international wrestling fans, it's worth noting that several current superstars once called the picturesque location home. The likes of Wade Barrett, former star Tegan Nox as well as Mark Andrews, Wild Boar, and Flash Morgan Webster.

Are you excited about Clash At The Castle 2022? Sound off in the comments below.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh