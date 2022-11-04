WWE co-CEO Nick Khan announces new 8-episode series featuring 2 top RAW stars

Nick Khan is now the co-CEO of WWE alongside Stephanie McMahon. It seems clear that he is in charge of the financial aspect of things, which is why he was speaking in the third quarter earnings call. He mentioned WWE's new deal with Hulu as well as plans for a new series with RAW power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.

As you may know, WWE also has a deal with Hulu, which is separate from their gigantic Peacock deal that has undoubtedly done wonders for their online viewership numbers. Peacock reportedly paid a generous sum of money to WWE to essentially buy out the WWE Network.

On the third quarter earnings call, co-CEO Nick Khan revealed the news about an eight-episode series that will feature RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair as well as her husband Montez Ford:

“Also in 2023, WWE Studios will premiere a new series a Hulu, featuring Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford,” Khan said. “The eight-episode first season is currently in production. We are also pleased to be doing more business with our friends at Disney and Hulu, where we’ve also recently extended our RAW re-air rights deal.” (H/T WrestleZone)

While it could be along the lines of "Miz & Mrs." (starring The Miz and Maryse), we could see a different take on the traditional couples reality show.

Nick Khan and Triple H previously announced a new record for WrestleMania 39 already

During the second quarter earnings call a few months ago, Nick Khan and Triple H revealed the news that 90,000+ tickets for WrestleMania 39 had been sold within the first 24 hours of it going on sale:

"In nearly 40 years, we have never sold that many WrestleMania tickets that fast,” said Levesque. “With those record numbers, we are tracking toward sell-outs with passionate fans at SoFi Stadium for both nights.” (H/T Business Wire)

By now, it's safe to assume that well over 100,000 tickets over two nights will have been sold. While it's still a while away from a complete sell-out, there seems to be little doubt about the possibility of 40,000 or more tickets being sold in the coming months.

