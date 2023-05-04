WWE Coach Biff Busick recently called JD McDonagh "one of the best wrestlers" in the company.

JD McDonagh has been one of the most consistent performers in NXT. Over the years, the former Cruiserweight Champion has put on spectacular matches against some of NXT's top stars and was finally rewarded for it.

McDonagh was drafted to Monday Night RAW as part of the 2023 Draft. JD joined Indi Hartwell, Alba Fyre, Pretty Deadly, and other stars who were also part of the draft.

Following the announcement of McDonagh going to RAW, WWE Coach Biff Busick took to Twitter to call McDonagh "one of the best wrestlers" in the company.

"In my opinion, one of the best wrestlers in all of WWE. Also, was one of the first people to get in the ring and train the day after he got drafted," tweeted Busick.

Busick, aka Oney Lorcan, is a former NXT star who recently returned to the company as a coach at the Performance Center.

WWE Superstar JD McDonagh broke his silence after being drafted to RAW

Now that JD McDonagh is here on RAW, he will be looking to make an immediate impact on the company's flagship show.

Following his draft, McDonagh spoke about his next career move in a WWE Digital Exclusive.

"I can’t wait. I can not wait for the next chapter. It feels I’ve been walking forever, and I’ve reached the mountain top. I’ve got to keep on pushing the goalposts back. I’m gonna ride this thing til the wheels fall off. I absolutely love this. I love NXT. I loved my time here, love testing myself, and now the next step, Monday Night RAW, Monday Night McDonagh," McDonagh said. [H/T Fightful]

JD McDonagh's arrival on RAW will certainly make things a little more interesting. We will have to wait and see where he fits in with the company's current roster.

Do you think JD McDonagh will get pushed on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section.

