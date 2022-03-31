WWE commentator Corey Graves reveals what he did to keep WWE from 'kicking him out'

WWE color commentator Corey Graves revealed how he switched to a new role after the end of his in-ring career.

Graves was an active competitor on NXT but had to take a permanent hiatus from the squared circle after sustaining a concussion. He was determined not to let go of a job in WWE and tried his hand at commentary. Fortunately, that worked out for the former NXT Tag Team Champion, and he continued to work in the company.

Corey Graves revealed the experience during his recent interview with The Athletic and shared how he prepared for the transition. He highlighted how pro-wrestlers are not prepared for unexpected moments in their jobs. Graves recalled how he attempted commentary during a couple of NXT Live Shows and eventually 'found his groove.'

He said the following about his new role:

"I thought to myself, man, I dedicated my life to coming to WWE and being a WWE Superstar. That option got taken away because of medical reasons. But I'm still here; I'm not going to let them kick me out, you know what I mean? I'm going to make myself as valuable as possible. There is nothing in the world, in entertainment or sports, that can prepare you for doing what we do."

"I started learning all these different facets of the business. I learned ways to find music for new talent in NXT. And I (got) to work with Dusty Rhodes very closely with character development, and I would go help set up the speakers and the sound system for the NXT live events. I literally went, 'OK, if this is a thing that might keep me here, I'm going to latch on to it. … Luckily, I found my groove with commentary."

Corey Graves set to get married to WWE Superstar Carmella

Corey Graves recently confirmed that he is 'one week away from the biggest celebration.' Fans believe that he will be marrying his fiance and RAW Superstar Carmella right after WrestleMania 38.

Graves and Carmella also starred in the latest WWE reality series in which they opened up about the best and worst parts of their relationship.

Interestingly, Carmella's relationship has been interfering with her focus while performing alongside Queen Zelina. The reigning Women's Tag Team Champions were also involved in a backstage brawl after Zelina made a snarky comment about Carmella and Graves.

However, they managed to get back on the same page ahead of their huge title defense at WrestleMania 38.

