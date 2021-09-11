"He just didn’t want me there" - Corey Graves didn't want to work with ex-WWE commentator

Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman has revealed that WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves didn't want to work with him in the commentary booth.

On his recent Ask Coach Anything show on AdFreeShows, Coachman stated that Graves is a good person, but he didn't want to work in a three-man booth. He also claimed that Graves preferred Renee Young in the commentary booth over him.

"I think at his core, Corey (Graves) is a really good guy. I don’t think he ever wanted a three-person booth. When I used to work with King and JR, we would actually work together. They would give me lines to say. You see some of the great stuff like when Kane’s fire would hit, I would fall over backwards. We all worked on that. Corey just didn’t want to do that. He just didn’t want me there. You could tell by the things he would say," said Jonathan Coachman. (H/T WrestlingNews)

The former WWE commentator alleged that he didn't get the due respect despite being a WWE veteran and an ESPN presenter.

Jonathan Coachman is unhappy with his treatment in WWE

Available on-demand tonight, only at https://t.co/5v6Q3sv3sk@TheCoachrules explains why he'll 𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 go back to #WWE, as he joins us for his LAST wrestling interview EVER. pic.twitter.com/ts3tdnkYfE — AdFreeShows.com (@adfreeshows) September 9, 2021

Jonathan Coachman opened up about several issues he faced during his most recent stint with WWE. He had to juggle between his RAW commentary duties and work for NBC's golf programs, which led him to miss some WWE shows.

At the beginning of his second tenure, 'The Coach' and WWE both agreed on the former having other projects outside the promotion. As expected, Coachman missed a few shows due to his other work commitments.

Yet Vince McMahon was reportedly unhappy with him for missing RAW. However, Coachman claims that as a dedicated professional, he missed very few shows in both of his WWE stints.

Also Read

Jonathan Coachman was an integral part of WWE programming from 1999 until his departure in 2008. He briefly came back and worked from 2016 to 2018. His recent recollections refer to his second stint.

Edited by Angana Roy