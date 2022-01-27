"He messed with me and double-legged me in the locker room"- WWE Commentator opens up about a backstage incident with Bobby Lashley

WWE commentator Jimmy Smith recently opened up about a backstage interaction he had with Bobby Lashley.

Lashley has been on the run of his life ever since he was paired with MVP. The former champion will have the most significant match of his career when he enters the ring against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble.

Speaking on this week's WWE The Bump, The Voice of RAW shared an incident that saw Lashley take down the former with a double-leg drop. Smith was also impressed with The Almighty's exceptional grappling strength given the latter's size and build.

"I'll tell you a backstage story,'' said Smith. ''I was in the locker room and he messed with me and double-legged me. So, I'm doing jujitsu and he's on top of me. It was like grappling The Thing. It's like he's made of bowling balls (...) he's got what we call grappler strength. He has grappler strength that guys built like him don't have."

WWE Commentator Jimmy Smith was impressed with Bobby Lashley's athletic ability

Lashley is one of the most gifted athletes in the history of Vince McMahon's promotion. With an incredible mixture of size, strength and speed, The All Mighty has everything a company desires in its top star.

Jimmy Smith continued to talk about Lashley's incredible athletic ability, stating that guys like him can't usually fight.

"Guys built like Bobby usually can't fight,'' said Smith. ''I know that's weird, that's weird to say but he has a build where they're not that athletic, they're not that flexible. Bobby moves like a guy who's like half his size and he strikes with the fluidity that guys his size don't have. He moves away that guys his size can't do usually."

In the early stages of his career, Lashley didn’t quite achieve the heights that were expected of him. But the former MMA star is finally where he belongs and will have the match of a lifetime against The Beast Incarnate at the upcoming premium live event.

