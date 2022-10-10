Pat McAfee appreciates WWE veteran following an impeccable performance at Extreme Rules

WWE commentator Pat McAfee was thrilled after watching WWE Extreme Rules. After the show, the former NFL player appreciated WWE commentator Michael Cole for his performance.
Michael Cole was one of the two commentators for last night's Extreme Rules premium live event. Both he and WWE RAW's Corey Graves presented the entire show. Cole has been a part of WWE for over two decades and has called several iconic matches during his time. Undertaker versus Triple H at WrestleMania 28, Shawn Michaels versus The Phenom at both WrestleMania 25 and 26, and many more.
Over the years, the SmackDown commentator has made several catchphrases such as, "Here comes the Big Dog", "It's Boss Time," and many more.
Last night on Extreme Rules, Cole's reaction to the ending of the "I Quit" match between Finn Balor and Edge and Matt Riddle's Senton Bomb from the top of the Fight Pit were remarkable and caught the attention of the wrestling world. That included Cole's former partner in crime, Pat McAfee. The former NFL player claimed Cole is the greatest of all time.
"Michael Cole is the (G.O.A.T) That call was GLORIOUS" Pat McAfee tweeted.
Check out Pat McAfee's tweet below:
Fans reacted to Pat McAfee's tweet
The majority of the wrestling world agreed to Pat's claim that Michael Cole is the greatest of all time.
Check out some of the tweets below:
Of course, there were some that disagreed with McAfee claiming Cole is the greatest but did appreciate the WWE veteran's performance.
Some thanked the former NFL player for helping Cole become better.
The wrestling world missed Pat's commentary and wanted to him to return to SmackDown as soon as possible.
People also threw some shade at Corey Graves, claiming he was one of the drawbacks in the commentary team.
McAfee is currently busy with being part of ESPN's college game day and thus is taking a break from WWE but has mentioned that he will return as soon as possible.
Do you agree with the former NFL player that Cole is the greatest of all time? Let us know in the comments section below.
