Pat McAfee appreciates WWE veteran following an impeccable performance at Extreme Rules

WWE commentator Pat McAfee was thrilled after watching WWE Extreme Rules. After the show, the former NFL player appreciated WWE commentator Michael Cole for his performance.

Michael Cole was one of the two commentators for last night's Extreme Rules premium live event. Both he and WWE RAW's Corey Graves presented the entire show. Cole has been a part of WWE for over two decades and has called several iconic matches during his time. Undertaker versus Triple H at WrestleMania 28, Shawn Michaels versus The Phenom at both WrestleMania 25 and 26, and many more.

Over the years, the SmackDown commentator has made several catchphrases such as, "Here comes the Big Dog", "It's Boss Time," and many more.

Last night on Extreme Rules, Cole's reaction to the ending of the "I Quit" match between Finn Balor and Edge and Matt Riddle's Senton Bomb from the top of the Fight Pit were remarkable and caught the attention of the wrestling world. That included Cole's former partner in crime, Pat McAfee. The former NFL player claimed Cole is the greatest of all time.

"Michael Cole is the (G.O.A.T) That call was GLORIOUS" Pat McAfee tweeted.

Check out Pat McAfee's tweet below:

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow .



Fans reacted to Pat McAfee's tweet

The majority of the wrestling world agreed to Pat's claim that Michael Cole is the greatest of all time.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Eric Keith @SuperEricBros @ChrisWhitney23 @PatMcAfeeShow Michael Cole might be the best SmackDown commentator of all time, especially during the Ruthless Aggression. @ChrisWhitney23 @PatMcAfeeShow Michael Cole might be the best SmackDown commentator of all time, especially during the Ruthless Aggression.

Of course, there were some that disagreed with McAfee claiming Cole is the greatest but did appreciate the WWE veteran's performance.

Dan Engelhardt @engelhardtdan , but that was one of the best calls of Cole’s career @PatMcAfeeShow He’s definitely NOT the, but that was one of the best calls of Cole’s career @PatMcAfeeShow He’s definitely NOT the 🐐, but that was one of the best calls of Cole’s career

Chris Whitney @ChrisWhitney23



Jim Ross

Vince McMahon

Gorilla Monsoon

Joey Styles

……. Not Michael Cole @PatMcAfeeShow Please. GOAT? Hell no.Jim RossVince McMahonGorilla MonsoonJoey Styles……. Not Michael Cole @PatMcAfeeShow Please. GOAT? Hell no. Jim RossVince McMahonGorilla MonsoonJoey Styles……. Not Michael Cole

Some thanked the former NFL player for helping Cole become better.

RedBeard92 @BaM0220 @PatMcAfeeShow You brought life back to Cole! Can’t wait to see you back with Cole and Barrett @PatMcAfeeShow You brought life back to Cole! Can’t wait to see you back with Cole and Barrett

Zach VanBeekum @ZVanbeekum @PatMcAfeeShow It’s all cause if you man…you brought life back into Cole that he hasn’t had in awhile! @PatMcAfeeShow It’s all cause if you man…you brought life back into Cole that he hasn’t had in awhile!

Randomthoughts @jamesdeanthedre @PatMcAfeeShow You gave him his third wind. Bro is in elite, hof form @PatMcAfeeShow You gave him his third wind. Bro is in elite, hof form

The wrestling world missed Pat's commentary and wanted to him to return to SmackDown as soon as possible.

Wisly @wisly32 @PatMcAfeeShow We need you back. You can't leave Millions off people as you dit it.please we need you back. We do need you. @PatMcAfeeShow We need you back. You can't leave Millions off people as you dit it.please we need you back. We do need you.

charity @bigsadcharity we need the dream team @PatMcAfeeShow CAN YOU AT LEAST COME BACK FOR THE BIG EVENTS.we need the dream team @PatMcAfeeShow CAN YOU AT LEAST COME BACK FOR THE BIG EVENTS. 😭😭😭 we need the dream team

People also threw some shade at Corey Graves, claiming he was one of the drawbacks in the commentary team.

DeeDub @d3sigN8t3dDruNk @therealkj4 @PatMcAfeeShow Raw commentary is so bad. It's just Corey arguing with Saxson the entire time lol @therealkj4 @PatMcAfeeShow Raw commentary is so bad. It's just Corey arguing with Saxson the entire time lol

Mark @MYcitysFILTHY93 @PatMcAfeeShow Graves might be the worst commentator of all time. It's rough listening to him for a whole show. @PatMcAfeeShow Graves might be the worst commentator of all time. It's rough listening to him for a whole show.

McAfee is currently busy with being part of ESPN's college game day and thus is taking a break from WWE but has mentioned that he will return as soon as possible.

Do you agree with the former NFL player that Cole is the greatest of all time? Let us know in the comments section below.

