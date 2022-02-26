WWE Commentator Pat McAfee expected to be part of a WrestleMania storyline

Pat McAfee has been on WWE's payroll for several years now and currently plies his trade behind the announcer's table on SmackDown.

The former NFL star is expected to step into a much bigger role heading into WrestleMania. Both Brad Shepard and Ringside News are now reporting that the commentator could step into a huge storyline that may begin as early as tonight on SmackDown.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier



Given that SmackDown is tonight and Pat is back on commentary, it's anyone's guess what could go down.



Side note, My Fantasy booking: McAfee vs Michael Cole.



Let's Go! We can confirm @ItsBradShepard 's report that Pat McAfee is expected to take part in a WrestleMania feud.Given that SmackDown is tonight and Pat is back on commentary, it's anyone's guess what could go down.Side note, My Fantasy booking: McAfee vs Michael Cole.Let's Go! We can confirm @ItsBradShepard's report that Pat McAfee is expected to take part in a WrestleMania feud.Given that SmackDown is tonight and Pat is back on commentary, it's anyone's guess what could go down. Side note, My Fantasy booking: McAfee vs Michael Cole. Let's Go!

WrestleMania is around six weeks away and there are already three official matches for the show, could McAfee's WrestleMania feud become apparent tonight on SmackDown?

McAfee will return to the commentary table for tonight's event after sitting out WWE's trip out to Saudi Arabia last weekend, so it appears to be the perfect time and venue to set up a WrestleMania feud.

Pat McAfee feuded with Adam Cole whilst working on WWE NXT

This wouldn't be the first time that McAfee has wrestled since the former NFL punter was part of a feud with Adam Cole whilst working for NXT.

McAfee received rave reviews for his in-ring ability and stole the show when he took on Cole at NXT Takeover XXX. The two men were part of a deeply personal feud that saw Cole take the fight to Pat on commentary several times and even included Triple H at one point.

Whilst there is no news on who McAfee will be paired in the ring against at WrestleMania, it's clear that the star has natural wrestling abilities. The charismatic commentator could steal the show once again if he's allowed to.

McAfee has been outspoken in his opinion whilst being behind the desk for SmackDown. He could easily rub a star the wrong way tonight, sparking a feud that could take him all the way to WrestleMania.

Do you want to see Pat McAfee in action at WrestleMania 38? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman