WWE commentator wants to face Pat McAfee at Survivor Series 2022

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently expressed his desire to wrestle Pat McAfee at the Survivor Series premium live event.

Graves has been out of the ring since 2015 due to concussion-related issues. However, he found a new career path in the commentary booth, first on NXT and then on WWE's main roster.

Signed to WWE in 2020, McAfee has also found success on commentary and recently wrestled his first main roster match at WrestleMania 38. First, he defeated Austin Theory but lost to Vince McMahon in an impromptu match.

Graves was recently medically cleared for an in-ring return. Although he initially refused to return to the squared circle, Corey now seems to be having a change of heart. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, the RAW commentator said that he'd consider wrestling McAfee at the Survivor Series.

“Not to my knowledge was it ever discussed with any sense of legitimacy. But you’ve got to remember, there’s only one night a year RAW and SmackDown competes in head-to-head competition, Survivor Series. I hope, I am going to start politicking now,” Graves said

Graves then referenced a previous match between commentators Jerry Lawler and Michael Cole at WrestleMania 27. There, the latter won by disqualification.

“I think McAfee and Graves at Survivor Series, I think we have to pass the bar that was set by Cole and Lawlor at WrestleMania.”

Did Pat McAfee wrestle before WrestleMania 38?

Though Pat McAfee made his main roster in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, it's not the only time he's gotten in the ring.

McAfee had a prominent on-screen role with NXT during their black-and-gold era in 2020, teaming with Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch in a War Games match. McAfee was praised for his skilled moveset that also included the former NFL star hitting a massive Swanton Bomb off the cage.

Despite his best efforts, McAfee's team came up short in the match when Kyle O'Reilly scored the pinfall on Lorcan. After that, Pat didn't wrestle in a match until WrestleMania 38.

What do you think about Graves' comments? Would you like to see him wrestle Pat McAfee? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Angana Roy