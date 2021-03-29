WWE comments on past content being removed from Peacock and the WWE Network

WWE has finally released an official statement regarding the removal of controversial content from both Peacock and the WWE Network outside of the United States after April 5.

In a statement to the New York Times, WWE gave the following response regarding the removal of past content.

“Peacock and WWE are reviewing all past content to ensure it fits our 2021 standards.”

NBCUniversal also commented on behalf of Peacock with the following statement:

“[We are] reviewing WWE content to ensure it aligns with Peacock’s standards and practices.”

Peacock previously announced that they will be reviewing all 17,000 hours of content before it eventually arrives on their version of the WWE Network.

Since the content already removed from Peacock has also been removed from the current stand-alone WWE Network, it doesn't seem like it will be something the WWE Universe will be able to avoid.

I just checked, the Peacock edits are on the regular WWE Network too. Mania six skips from Beefcake to the Hart Foundation match. If you select the Piper/Bad News match it goes right to the Hart Foundation. I hope everyone kept the their Box Sets of DVDs of VHS tapes. pic.twitter.com/KCSgFUr7Ob — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 26, 2021

WWE has 2021 standards when it comes to the removal of past controversial content

These statements have already begun to worry the WWE Universe regarding old content from ECW and the WWE's "Attitude Era" in the late 1990s. There is an excellent chance by the time it's all said and done that this content might never make it onto Peacock.

If you enjoyed the past content from ECW and WWE during the late 1990s and live outside of the United States, you should enjoy it while you can. There is a good chance that by the time SummerSlam rolls around, it might not be available to view on the streaming service.

