WWE completely changes superstar's look and character in major reboot

It's time for a new superstar to take charge in WWE – or that's what the star in question feels, at least. A former title contender has been completely rebooted by the company into a new character with a new look as well.

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Mustafa Ali made an announcement about some major changes that have taken place. Ali had not been in the best place in his wrestling career, losing more often than he was winning. While he's picked up a few wins in recent weeks, when it came to the big matches, he's lost each time.

Be it the Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther back in May or the North American title match against Dominik Mysterio at the Great American Bash, Ali didn't get the titles that he was looking for.

On WWE NXT this week, he appeared with an all-new look. Instead of his usual gear, he was wearing a suit in a vignette, as though he were cosplaying a president or a politician on the campaign trail. He spoke against Dominik Mysterio, saying that the Judgment Day member was against family values and was a convicted criminal.

He said that the people of North America were in need of a better champion and that they could trust him to do what was needed, ending his speech with, "In Ali you can trust."

The star's character change is a complete reboot of his old gimmick, and fans will be waiting to see if this gets him the title win he has been looking for.

