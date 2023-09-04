WWE has completely removed former star from post featuring Bayley 

WWE Superstar Bayley has possibly had one of the most impactful runs in WWE's history as far as female stars are concerned, but she has not been alone. She's shared the stage with several top stars like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, and, of course, Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone. Now, it appears that in a throwback post, the company has removed Mone completely.

On that occasion, Mone was already attacking Becky Lynch, destroying the star. Then Bayley ran down to the ring and took the chair from Mone. It appeared she was defending Lynch. The segment saw the camera switch between Bayley and Banks several times before she finally smiled and attacked Lynch, turning heel for the first time.

Fans spotted that in the video throwback of the moment when Bayley turned heel, the video that WWE had posted did not have Mone appear even once.

In the edited version, none of the camera switches between the stars were shown. In fact, the focus was only on Becky, with the segment even ending before she walked across Banks' path. It appears to be a very clear attempt to keep Mone off their WWE media.

Mone left WWE last year, walking out on the company after abandoning her tag team titles along with Naomi. She has since wrestled for NJPW and also appeared in the crowd at AEW All In, leading to a lot of speculation about her joining the promotion.