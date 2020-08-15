WWE completes the historic signing of a female wrestler

WWE has officially signed french professional wrestler Amale Winchester. The signing is historic since Amale is the first french female professional wrestler to be signed by WWE.

Amale will join the NXT UK roster, and the wrestler confirmed the signing with the following tweet:

"If you don't have a reason to live, find a reason to die." - @booba Your new WWE @NXTUK Superstar, the 1st ever French female professional wrestler signed by @WWE - @WWEFrance Put a "Flag of France" In comment the frenchies

Who is Amale, the first french female wrestler signed to WWE?

For those who are not familiar with WWE's latest acquisition, Amale has wrestled a handful of matches in NXT UK. She has faced the likes of Aoife Valkyrie, Xia Brookside, Jinny and Dani Luna in singles matches in NXT UK.

Amale has been wrestling since 2012, and she has been one of the top talents in Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw), a popular wrestling promotion based out of Germany.

Amale won the wXw Women's Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match featuring Toni Storm, Killer Kelly and Valkyrie in June 2019. Amale is still listed as the Champion with her reign crossing the 440-day mark.

The French talent has not had a match since March 2020 due to the worldwide shutdown caused because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her last bout was a wXw title defence against Stephanie Maze at the wXw 16 Carat Gold 2020 show, which was held in Oberhausen, Germany.

The status of WWE NXT UK

WWE has not run any NXT UK shows due to the pandemic, but the company still has plans for the brand. Triple H provided an update about the future of NXT UK during WWE's recent annual shareholder meeting. He said:

"The London Performance Center has been inactive since March, thereabouts, due to the COVID-19 issues. We work with local and government officials they're all the time and are monitoring constantly, and are looking forward to when talent can get back to training. I know they're all anxious to do it, and hopefully that'll be in the near future. We're also working with our partners there on solutions and ways that we can get back to creating fresh in-ring content as soon as possible for the NXT UK brand. Again, all of that relies on us being able to do that safely — as the safety and health of our talent come first and foremost. But as soon as that is something that we can safely do, we will be back up and running." H/t Wrestlenomics

The signing of Amale is a step in the right direction for the company as they look to resume their NXT UK operations.