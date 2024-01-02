WWE confirm major appearance on RAW Day 1 moments before the show 

WWE just confirmed that a major star will be making his appearance on RAW Day 1 tonight.

Gabriel Iglesias is one of the most beloved comedians in the world. He is known for his unique comic style and impersonations. Iglesias is a well-known comic all over the world and even had his own TV show at one point.

One thing that is well-known about Fluffy is his love for pro wrestling. He is a major WWE fan. Tonight, World Wrestling Entertainment is kicking off the New Year with a special edition of Monday Night RAW, Day 1.

The show is expected to be a banger and will feature two major title matches - one for the World Heavyweight Championship and one for the Women's World Championship.

Given the importance of the night, WWE posted a video to its social media account showing Gabriel Iglesias in attendance for the show. The video was posted moments before RAW could commence. Fluffy seemed to be enjoying himself ahead of the show.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

RAW is already kicking the year off with a big show. We will have to wait and see what else is in store for tonight.

What are you most looking forward to tonight? Sound off in the comments section.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.