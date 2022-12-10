WWE confirms 22-year-old star will appear on SmackDown 251 days since last appearance

Kurt Angle, an Olympic gold medalist and hometown hero, will celebrate his 54th birthday on tonight's WWE Smackdown from Pittsburgh. WWE has also confirmed that another Olympic gold medalist will be appearing on the show.

After Kurt Angle, Gable Steveson is the promotion's second Olympic gold medalist. In freestyle wrestling, he won gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Steveson made an appearance at WrestleMania earlier this year, being introduced by Stephanie McMahon on night one and then suplexing Chad Gable on night two.

WWE announced on Twitter that the 22-year-old Olympic gold medalist will appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown, but it is unclear what role Steveson will play on the blue brand.

"Get to know Olympic gold medalist @GableSteveson who you will see TONIGHT on #SmackDown," WWE tweeted.

It will be fascinating to see the 22-year-old Olympic gold medalist return to WWE TV and demonstrate his professional wrestling abilities to the fans.

Steveson has yet to make an actual WWE in-ring debut. A worthy opponent in Chad Gable could work if the master of the Alpha Academy seeks vengeance on his fellow Olympian.

