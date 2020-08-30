WWE confirms another tag team match for Payback

WWE have added another tag team match for the Payback 2020 kickoff-show. We will now see RAW Superstars Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan team up to take on The IIconics. Riott and Morgan have been feuding with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce on RAW for a few weeks now.

It all started with The IIconics constantly targeting Ruby Riott backstage. Their in-ring battles would seem unfair quite often as The IIconics usually ran interference to bag easy wins. This prompted Liv Morgan to come to her former friend's aid.

Following that, WWE confirmed the that Riott Squad are back together during the KO Show on WWE RAW. Soon after that, we saw the feud between these two teams gain momentum, and they are now set to square off at the upcoming PPV.

This is the first time since Liv Morgan's return to WWE when she will be a crucial part of an ongoing rivalry. The Riott Squad look strong ahead of the PPV and could walk out of Payback with a huge win to boast about. However, The IIconics will not account for easy opponents, and all the four Superstars are expected to engage in a compelling feud beyond the PPV.

Details of WWE Payback 2020 match card

A week after SummerSlam 2020, WWE's next PPV Payback is set to host three important title matches tomorrow night. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is set to defend his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns in a triple-threat match. There have been ruors about Reigns winning the title at the upcoming PPV and turning heel.

Been waiting on this for a long time. Here we go!! https://t.co/CaZDc2wHKM — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 29, 2020

Sasha Banks and Bayley will also put their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at Payback. Losing the last bit of gold that Banks has right now is expected to push her over the edge and snap at her best friend, Bayley.

Finally, Apollo Cews is set to defend his United States Champiosnhip against Bobby Lashley at Payback. The latter will have MVP and Shelton Benjamin by his side during this match that makes the situation slightly favourable for the member of the Hurt Business.