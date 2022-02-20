WWE confirm massive stipulation for WrestleMania 38 match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

Following the results of today's WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, we now know this year's WrestleMania main event. Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face 2022 Royal Rumble winner and new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a Winner Take All match.

The third Winner Take All match ever at WrestleMania

This year's main event won't just be the third time The Beast and the Tribal Chief have butted heads at Mania. It will also be the third time that two major championships will be on the line in a "Winner Take All" situation in the main event.

At WrestleMania VI in 1990, then-WWE Champion Hulk Hogan faced off against Intercontinental Champion Ultimate Warrior in a title vs. title bout. Warrior famously dethroned the Hulkster that night and became the first person to hold both championships at the same time. The Ultimate One would go on to vacate the Intercontinental Championship shortly after.

Years later, at WM35, RAW Women's Champion (and current Royal Rumble winner) Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, and then Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch headlined the show. Lynch ended the match by rolling up Rousey for the pin and walk out of the Show of Shows with both championships.

Of course, Mania 38 is still weeks away, which means that all sorts of changes can be made until the day of the of the show. For now, though, it looks like we're getting Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar once again - and for the biggest stakes ever.

Who do you think will walk out of Mania 38 with both belts? Do you think changes will be made?

