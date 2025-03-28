WWE confirms change in plans for major PLE

April is an exciting month for WWE and its fans around the world. It is WrestleMania season, and the excitement is at an all-time high as the show prepares to take place in Las Vegas. However, ahead of it all, the company has confirmed a change in plans for a major premium live event.

Ad

The major PLE is NXT Stand & Deliver, which takes place a few hours before the first night of WrestleMania 41. This event is the biggest on the developmental brand's calendar. However, despite the show being only three weeks away, WWE has made a big change.

The change in question has to do with the timings of the show. Initially, the show was intended to start at 11:30 AM. However, WWE has changed the start time for the show twice since the original announcement, first to 10:30 AM and now to 9:30 AM.

Ad

Trending

There has been no official explanation for the change in timings. Given the sheer size of the show and the fact that Night One of WrestleMania 41 starts at 3:30 PM, perhaps the Stamford-based promotion does not want to cut it close.

Expand Tweet

Ad

There are still three weeks left until Stand & Deliver, so it will be interesting to see if there are any further changes. Either way, it is bound to be an incredible show.

WWE has yet to announce any matches for NXT Stand & Deliver

Speaking of the show, WWE has yet to confirm the match card for the event. With three weeks to go, not a single match has been announced for NXT Stand & Deliver. That said, the next weeks are sure to be entertaining.

Ad

Even though there are no matches yet, it's not like the company will cancel the event. Therefore, fans should expect announcements in the coming weeks. Storylines have already begun to develop, including potential matchups like Jordynne Grace vs. Stephanie Vaquer and a Triple Threat involving Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je'Von Evans.

NXT's newest signing, Ricky Saints, could also have a huge match on April 19, as he has a title match with Shawn Spears set for next week.

Ad

Expand Tweet

These are thrilling times for the black and silver brand, to say the least. Fans should keep a close eye on what's happening as the company gears up for WrestleMania weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback