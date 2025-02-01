  • home icon
WWE confirms former champion's return after four years on SmackDown

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Feb 01, 2025 03:10 GMT
(Image via WWE.com)

WWE's Royal Rumble season is in full swing. It seems that while speculation surrounding various returns has been rife, there's one return that appears to have slipped through the cracks.

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze has been around the business since he was released back in 2021, but earlier today, as part of a Fanatics signing, he noted that he had returned to WWE as a writer for NXT.

Breeze teased that there could be more to his return, but didn't explain what this could entail, but WWE could have dropped a huge hint.

The return was confirmed this week on SmackDown when the company shared a graphic for all the stars who would be at the Royal Rumble Superstore for Meet and Greets and Breeze featured on the advert.

It's unclear if this means that Breeze could have a spot in the Royal Rumble Match itself tomorrow night, but it seems that the company is happy to have him back on board.

Breeze has been working on Up Up Down Down and appeared on The Bump with Xavier Woods and Big E several times since his release, but this is the first time he has been featured on TV since his release.

Edited by Harish Raj S
