WWE confirms main roster move for Toni Storm

On this week's episode of SmackDown, WWE confirmed that Toni Storm will be moving up to the main roster. She is expected to make her debut on the blue brand in the coming weeks.

Toni Storm has been one of the brightest talents on NXT. She is a former NXT UK Women's Champion and has won many accolades outside the WWE umbrella as well.

WWE aired vignettes on this week's episode of SmackDown, announcing Toni Storm's imminent main roster debut. She will certainly add a new and interesting dynamic to SmackDown.

The Women's Division over on SmackDown has been thin and suffered a major blow after Bayley's unfortunate injury.

It will be interesting to see what Toni Storm brings to the blue brand. She is also joined by two other fellow NXT stars in Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox. However, the duo seems set for a long run as a tag team on the blue brand.

Toni Storm is a great addition to SmackDown, and she could just be one of many NXT stars headed for the main roster.

Could Toni Storm find herself in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match?

Toni Storm's edition to SmackDown's roster comes at the moment. The blue brand is currently in the process of selecting its representatives for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

There are still two spots left to fill, with Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega having already qualified for the match. Morgan was confirmed as Carmella's replacement after the former MITB winner was announced as Bianca Belair's next challenger.

Perhaps, Toni Storm's debut could also be in a qualifying match that would see her join the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

It will be interesting to see who fills out the last two positions in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

