WWE confirms major injury to Kofi Kingston after assault on SmackDown

Kofi Kingston was assaulted by The Bloodline on SmackDown this past Friday. "Sir" Kofi Kingston was at ringside as King Woods beat Jimmy Uso in a "loser bends the knee" match.

Jimmy Uso nearly bent the knee after the match, however, the "ceremony" was interrupted when Roman Reigns came out and ambushed King Woods and Kofi Kingston.

In an update on Twitter, WWE revealed that as a result of the attack on SmackDown, Kofi Kingston suffered a sprained MCL in his knee:

The first instinct by most fans is to assume that this is a part of the storyline. And to an extent, they might be right. However, it's also possible that WWE is doing this to write Kofi Kingston off television for a while as King Woods gets more of the spotlight.

Lately, King Woods has been the central focus of the two men, as the third member Big E is the face of Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see how long it takes for Kofi Kingston to return to SmackDown. If it was a legitimate MCL sprain on his knee, he could be out of action for a while.

Kofi Kingston could be absent for one of the biggest matches of King Woods' career

King Woods is set to have one of the biggest matches of his WWE career this Friday on SmackDown. For the first time ever, the 11-time tag team champion will face Roman Reigns in a match that will determine who the King of SmackDown really is.

Nobody has pinned Roman Reigns since late 2019, and it seems as though that streak could continue. King Woods will have to face the odds without "Sir" Kofi Kingston by his side this Friday on SmackDown.

Edited by Genci Papraniku