WWE confirms name change for two top stars 

It appears Los Lotharios have got their full names back after WWE seemingly confirmed the changes on their official website.

There was a time when WWE suddenly removed a superstar's first or last name for no specific reason. Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Tomasso Ciampa all lost their first names at one point in time, while Veer Mahan recently became Veer again.

A full name change also happened in the company with the likes of Gunther (WALTER), Butch (Pete Dunne) and IYO SKY (Io Shirai).

On the July 11th episode of NXT, Los Lotharios officially got their last names back. Angel and Humberto were in a backstage segment with Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz when the graphic revealed that the real-life cousins are back to being Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

Their WWE.com profiles also got updated and have their last names back. However, Los Lotharios remains lost in the shuffle on the main roster but time is on their side. Garza is only 30 years old and Carrillo is even younger at 27.

Los Lotharios were picked by Raw in the 2023 WWE Draft

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo were selected by Raw as supplemental picks on Night 2 of the 2023 WWE Draft. However, they have only been in one match since the draft. They participated in the Battle Royal to determine the new No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship on May 15th.

Los Lotharios emerged last month on NXT to attack Axiom and Scrypts. They also announced their intention to wrestle in the tag team division. On Tuesday's edition of NXT, Garza and Carrillo teased a match against Dragon Lee and NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer.

A stint back at the company's third brand would likely be beneficial for both superstars. They will get to work on their craft and be on television again. A run with the NXT Tag Team Championship is also not a bad idea.

Are you excited to see Los Lotharios back in NXT? Share your answers in the comments section below.

