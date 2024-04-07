WWE confirms new era with bold change ahead of WrestleMania; several major names omitted

Throughout WrestleMania week WWE Superstars have been asked about this "new era" for the company and comparisons to The Attitude Era have been made. It now seems that WWE may have subtly confirmed the arrival of a new era.

While Triple H has made it clear that this is just the beginning and the era isn't actually upon us yet, the company made a bold move by debuting a new opening package before WrestleMania. The intro apparently bids adieu to Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar's presence.

The "Then, Now, Forever" signature video package has opened WWE shows for years but now this one is strikingly similar to Marvel intro videos and sees WWE CCO Triple H voiceover.

The iconic catchphrases have gone to be replaced by The Game uttering the words "Then, Now, Forever, Together."

The start of WrestleMania saw Michael Cole push the fact that we are now in the Triple H era and the change of the intro confirms that, especially with Triple H's voice taking over from the legends and their catchphrases that were once there.

It is worth noting that Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar don't appear in the new video, instead, stars such as Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Triple H, Randy Orton, and many of the biggest stars in the company past and present have been used.

