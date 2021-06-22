WWE confirms new ring name for Piper Niven

Eva Marie has revealed Piper Niven's new WWE ring name to be Doudrop. She was backstage during Monday Night RAW when she confirmed the name change.

Piper Niven debuted on WWE RAW last week and defeated Naomi clean. Eva Marie did not reveal her prodigy's name and instead claimed the victory for herself.

However, on this week's Monday Night RAW, Eva Marie finally revealed her prodigy's name to be Doudrop. That was not something Piper Niven happily accepted, and it was visible on her face.

Doudrop was set to make it two wins in a row on WWE RAW, but Eva Marie tagged herself in and ended up losing the tag team match to Asuka and Naomi. The loss saw their hopes of making it to the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match end while the winners became the first two to qualify.

WWE registered the Doudrop trademark for Piper Niven last week

As revealed by Heel By Nature last week, WWE filed for the 'Doudrop' trademark on June 14th, 2021. The application was entered into the database on June 17th, and that could be why there was a hold up in revealing Eva Marie's prodigy's name.

The filing for the trademark reads:

"Goods and Services IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

Doudrop was keen on using Piper Niven as her name, but Eva Marie was not willing to let that happen.

With the former WWE NXT UK star turning her back on Eva Marie, we wonder if her name will remain as Doudrop or get switched back to Piper Niven.

Edited by Alan John