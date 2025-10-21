WWE confirms Rhea Ripley's unfortunate injury on RAW

Rhea Ripley has suffered an unfortunate injury in the aftermath of her rivalry with The Kabuki Warriors. As she made her way back to the US, WWE confirmed the issue.Rhea Ripley has recently been in a war against The Kabuki Warriors' Asuka and Kairi Sane. Ripley warned Iyo Sky to be wary of Asuka, but Sky didn't listen to her until it was a bit too late. By that point, Sky and Ripley made an alliance against the Kabuki Warriors, and Asuka accused Ripley of breaking up her &quot;family&quot; of herself, Kairi Sane, and Iyo Sky. At Crown Jewel, Sky would pick up the win when she pinned Kairi Sane, and two nights later on RAW, Ripley would face Kairi Sane in a match that was booked by Asuka.This week on RAW, WWE confirmed that Rhea Ripley had suffered a broken nose during their recent tour of Japan. Wade Barrett commented that he had cried before due to a broken nose and had no idea how Ripley was still smiling.He was referencing the video where Ripley posted a video of blood leaking out of her nose, and she appeared to be in happy spirits. As for The Kabuki Warriors, they cut a promo essentially stating that Ripley deserved what she got for breaking up their family. It appears as though they will be going after Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss' Women's Tag Team Titles. Flair and Bliss have been on fire ever since winning the titles, and it seems like they are set to cross paths with one of the more prolific women's tag teams. They recently defeated Zaruca, i.e, Zaria and Sol Ruca. That match turned out to be friendly competition, but with The Kabuki Warriors, it will be bad blood - especially considering Asuka and Charlotte's history.