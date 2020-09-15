WWE confirms Sasha Banks' return date 

WWE confirmed on the latest episode of RAW that Sasha Banks will address Bayley's attack on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

It should be noted that commercials hyping up Sasha Banks' TV appearance were also aired during the NFL broadcast on FOX. The WWE, however, didn't confirm whether Sasha Banks would be in attendance at the Amway Center to confront Bayley.

There is a possibility that the Legit Boss addresses Bayley and the WWE Universe via a satellite segment. She should ideally also be sporting a neck brace if the WWE creative intends to play up her storyline injury.

The feud between Sasha Banks and Bayley

WWE finally pulled the trigger on the rivalry between Sasha Banks and Bayley on the SmackDown episode a couple of weeks ago.

The Golden Role Models were unsuccessful in a match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Sasha Banks suffered a storyline injury during the match, and the WWE medical team rushed out to the ring to check on the Boss.

Bayley - who initially looked concerned about her friend's well-being, snapped and unleashed an unforgiving attack on Sasha Banks. The SmackDown Women's Champion placed Sasha Banks' head between a chair before driving her foot on it from the top rope.

Banks was transported to a local medical facility. Bayley explained the reason behind the attack on last week's episode of SmackDown. The Champion was also informed about her next title challenger, Nikki Cross, who would get another Championship opportunity at Clash of Champion.

Sasha Banks' upcoming appearance on SmackDown is interesting, considering the fact that the brutal nature of the attack should have kept her away from TV for a longer time.

However, WWE wants to strike the iron while its hot, and Banks' segment on SmackDown should help garner huge numbers for the Blue brand.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that the highly-anticipated match between Sasha Banks and Bayley would take place at the Hell in a Cell PPV, and the build-up for the bout should begin on the next installment of SmackDown.

All eyes are now on Sasha Banks as she prepares for her SmackDown appearance.