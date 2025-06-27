WWE confirms stipulation hours before huge championship match on SmackDown

Multiple championships will be on the line tonight on SmackDown. Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship is one of them, and it includes a stipulation.

The Irresistible Force made an unexpected appearance on the July 13 episode of the blue brand and attacked The Buff Barbie during her in-ring segment with Naomi. Ms. Money in the Bank wanted to cash in her contract, but Nia prevented her from doing so.

On SmackDown last week, Tiffany Stratton confronted Nia Jax in the ring and announced that she'll defend her WWE Women's Championship against her in a Last Woman Standing match. WWE recently posted a tweet on X confirming the stipulation just a few hours before the show.

"It's a LAST WOMAN STANDING match for the WWE Women's Championship as @tiffstrattonwwe defends against Nia Jax tomorrow night on #SmackDown!"

You can check out the tweet below:

The two stars got into another brawl last week. Naomi came out with a referee and tried to cash in her contract, but Nia stopped her again. The Irresistible Force made it clear that she wanted Stratton all to herself. She failed to win the title in her last try, so it'll be interesting to see if she gets it done in Saudi Arabia.

