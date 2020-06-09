WWE confirms a Triple Threat Title match for Backlash

WWE has updated the match card of the upcoming PPV, Backlash 2020.

Will Sasha Banks and Bayley retain their Women's Tag Team Championships?

WWE Backlash match card is getting more and more interesting

As confirmed by WWE, the newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will defend their title against The IIconics and the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at Backlash. The three teams will square off inside the ring for the titles that were won by Banks and Bayley last week.

This is Sasha Banks and Bayley' second reign as the Women's Tag Team Champions in WWE. They were also the inaugural champions but lost their titles to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35. They are now set to face two of the former tag team gold holders with their titles on the line.

In a tweet shared by WWE, they confirmed the news about the updated Backlash match card.

Not only that, but Sasha Banks and Bayley are also set to appear on tonight's episode of RAW and they are expected to have an encounter with the rest of the women's roster of the red brand.

It will be interesting to see what the WWE creative has in store for Bayley and Sasha Banks on RAW tonight. Moreover, this championship reign will certainly have an impact on the budding rivalry between the two best friends, as teased by WWE on several occasions.

The go-home show of RAW before WWE Backlash

Tonight, we will see the final episode of RAW before the Backlash pay-per-view. So far, the red brand has confirmed two championship matches for the upcoming PPV.

First, Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley. The latter has found a new ally in MVP who is pushing him to do better on RAW. However, this budding friendship has offended Lana, and it is expected that she could be the one who will cost Lashley his crucial shot at winning the WWE Championship.

Next, Asuka will be defending her RAW Women's Championship against Nia Jax. Asuka won the Money in the Bank contract last month. On the following episode of RAW, former champion Becky Lynch announced that she is pregnant and had to relinquish her title.

As a result, Asuka was crowned the RAW Women's Champion, but that didn't sit well with Nia Jax. In the last couple of weeks, we have seen Jax lay down a vicious attack on both Asuka and Kairi Sane. Hence, Asuka will look to avenge that audacity in her match against Nia Jax at Backlash to extend his record. But before that, Asuka is set to face Charlotte Flair on tonight's episode of RAW.