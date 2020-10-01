WWE confirms Tegan Nox injury from last week's NXT

WWE have announced that Tegan Nox has suffered a torn ACL following an attack from Candice LeRae before the Women's Battle Royal from last week's episode of NXT. LeRae eventually went on to win the match and she is now the #1 contender for Io Shirai's NXT Women's Championship.

Tegan Nox's feud with Candice LeRae

Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae have been involved in a feud with each other ever since LeRae changed her ways and accepted the 'The Johnny Gargano Way'. LeRae, who was at one point a good friend of Nox, invited the latter to a family dinner at her house two weeks ago on NXT, hoping to make The Girl with The Shiniest Wizard accept 'The Johnny Gargano Way'.

However, things did not go exactly as planned and Nox refused to succumb to the dark side and trashed the dinner before escaping from LeRae and Gargano's house.

Tegan Nox's history of injuries

Unfortunately for Tegan Nox, this is not the first time she has suffered a torn ACL. Nox first tore her anterior cruciate ligament almost three years ago in 2017 when she was slated to compete in the first-ever WWE Mae Young Classic. She suffered the injury even before the tournament began and was hence replaced.

Hoping to make a comeback in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, Nox once again suffered a knee injury in her quarter-final match against Rhea Ripley. Nox later revealed on her Twitter handle that along with the knee injury, she had suffered several other injuries, which notably included tearing her ACL for the second time.

Nox trained intensively while in rehab and made a second comeback in 2019 as a Superstar in the Black and Gold brand. Since then, she has been involved in multiple storyline feuds with fellow Superstars such as Dakota Kai, Io Shirai, and, most recently, Candice LeRae.

Tegan Nox has suffered quite a few injuries throughout her career and the unfortunate news of her tearing her ACL for the third time means she might have to step away from the ring again for quite some time.

We at Sportskeeda wish Tegan Nox a speedy recovery and hope to see her back in the ring soon.