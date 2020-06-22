WWE confirms The Undertaker's retirement with an epic tweet

The Undertaker's iconic in-ring career may have come to an end. #ThankYouTaker

The WWE Legend issued an emotional statement about his future during the final chapter of Last Ride docuseries.

Undertaker and Vince McMahon.

The Undertaker seemingly announced his retirement from the WWE, and this time it's for real. Yeah, The Cowboy has finally ridden away. During the final chapter in the Last Ride docuseries, The Undertaker revealed that he had no desire to get back into the ring following his Boneyard match against AJ Styles. While you're at it. you should check out the Phenomenal One's emotional reaction to Undertaker's retirement.

Following the release of the final episode, WWE also posted an epic tweet which pretty much confirmed the Undertaker's retirement. The tweet had many iconic photos that highlighted all the important stages of The Undertaker's legendary career. The tweet was accompanied by the caption '#ThankYouTaker for'.

The Undertaker got the farewell he deserved in the Boneyard Match

In the final episode of #TheLastRide, the @undertaker sheds some light on what's next for 'The Deadman'. pic.twitter.com/hbg5OJchFA — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 21, 2020

Do you remember the last time #ThankYouTaker trended all around the world? It was after The Undertaker's loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. The Deadman had originally planned to retire after his match against The Big Dog; however, the lacklustre nature of the match and the high standards that Undertaker has set for himself forced him back to the ring on a few occasions over the years.

The Boneyard Match, however, may have been his swan song and it's safe to say that there couldn't have been a better way to send off The Undertaker. He rode off into the darkness on a motorbike after giving the fans one heck of nostalgic trip at WrestleMania 36.

The future WWE Hall of Famer had the following to say about his retirement in the fifth chapter of the Last Ride:

"I believe I'm at a place now, post-Boneyard, which was a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business. Here you are, climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion, one of those being 'are you happy enough with that?' It was a powerful moment. You don't necessarily always get those. If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it. At this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

"I'm at a point, it's time this cowboy really rides away. There's nothing left for me to conquer or accomplish. The game has changed. It's time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. This documentary has helped me discover that and opened my eyes to the bigger picture and not judge myself as harshly these last few years." (h/t Fightful)

There will never be another Undertaker and also another match featuring the WWE icon.

However, what if there is one more match? What if, as Undertaker stated above, Vince McMahon was in a pinch and reached out to the Undertaker? What if the idea of retiring in front of a packed stadium at WrestleMania starts to play in his mind? There are still many possibilities.

For now, The Undertaker's in-ring career may be officially over.