WWE confirms Tiffany Stratton character change on SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton headed out to the ring to cut a promo before being confronted by the Women's Division on RAW and SmackDown.

After Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, and Bianca Belair declared for The Royal Rumble next weekend, the segment turned into a brawl, and Stratton was seen heading back through the curtain.

The match was then made a six-person Tag Team match between Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Candice LeRae, Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley.

Raquel Rodriguez was left at ringside, which means that Stratton could have joined the faces if she had been considered one. However, it seems that WWE is not ready to have her as a face, and she couldn't join the heels after her issues with Nia Jax.

When Tiffany Stratton cashed in on Jax, many believed she had turned into a face, but it seems that this isn't the case.

It seems that Stratton has changed character since the cash-in, but she isn't a star who can slot into the face or heel role. Rhea Ripley claimed that she respected Tiffany Stratton as part of her promo, which seemed like a face line, but Stratton rolled out of the ring before becoming part of the brawl, which is a heel thing to do.

It seems that Stratton has yet to decide which side she is on, but WWE is not ready to reveal her identity.

