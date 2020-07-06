WWE confirms venue for SummerSlam and details of the event

WWE has finally managed a venue for WWE SummerSlam!

It's time for the biggest part of the Summer to take place in WWE.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is the next 'big' WWE pay-per-view which is on the horizon. The show is one of the 'Big Four' WWE events alongside WrestleMania, Survivor Series, and Royal Rumble. Now, heading into the event, it appears that SummerSlam will be the second 'big four' event that the company will have to broadcast without a live crowd. According to reports from PW Insider, WWE SummerSlam has now confirmed a venue and it's not looking good for the fans who were hoping to be present when the event took place.

With that being said, the WWE Performance Center is being reported as the venue for SummerSlam, although this is yet to be officially confirmed by WWE themselves.

WWE SummerSlam to take place at the Performance Center

For a while now, it has been reported that WWE was hoping that WWE SummerSlam would be the pay-per-view event with which they would be welcoming back live crowds to their shows. Unfortunately, the situation in The United States has not really improved enough for that to be possible.

WWE was supposed to host four shows — WWE SummerSlam, NXT TakeOver: Boston, Friday Night SmackDown, and RAW in Boston. They were supposed to be continuous shows four days in a row, but the pandemic is preventing this from taking place and instead, they will take place in the Performance Center.

"WWE’s Summerslam event will take place at their Performance Center in Orlando on Sunday 23 August [PWInsider]

Unlike WrestleMania, the event is scheduled for one night. It was originally scheduled for Boston and WWE had hoped to have fans, but it’s come too soon."

WWE’s Summerslam event will take place at their Performance Center in Orlando on Sunday 23 August [PWInsider]



Unlike WrestleMania, the event is scheduled for one night. It was originally scheduled for Boston and WWE had hoped to have fans, but it’s come too soon. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 6, 2020

Advertisement

Alex McCarthy also mentioned that unlike WrestleMania 36, WWE SummerSlam would not be a 2-night event. He went on to add that Survivor Series may very well be the next major show that WWE is hoping to host with fans. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen.

However, WWE will be working to make sure that next year's WrestleMania 37, which is slated to take place in Los Angeles, Hollywood, will be taking place with a live crowd. It has also been rumored that since it is taking place in Hollywood, The Rock could return to the company for one night at that event. It should be noted that this is nothing more than speculation at this point.

Have to imagine Survivor Series will be WWE’s next target for a major show with fans.



Whatever happens, you’d think they’re desperate to make strides in advance of WrestleMania 37 in L.A./Hollywood. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 6, 2020