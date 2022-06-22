WWE comments on Rob Gronkowski's retirement from the NFL

Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL today after 11 seasons.

He played nine years with the New England Patriots and his final two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Hall of Fame-bound tight end followed quarterback Tom Brady to Tampa to win Super Bowl LV in 2021.

The four-time Super Bowl Champion also spent some time in WWE following his initial retirement after departing the Patriots. Rob hosted WrestleMania 36 from the Performance Center and captured the 24/7 Championship during the event.

WWE congratulated the former 24/7 Champion on his retirement from football in a tweet earlier today.

Vince McMahon taught Rob Gronkowski how to take a bump

Gronkowski was named the host of WrestleMania 36. The event aired from the WWE Performance Center during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and had no fans in attendance.

During the show, he captured the 24/7 Championship from another former NFL player and WWE superstar, Mojo Rawley. Gronk leapt off the stage and leveled several superstars before pinning Mojo to win the title.

Gronkowski's 24/7 Championship run was short-lived as he lost the title to R-Truth the following night on RAW. He was attempting to film a TikTok when Truth rolled him up from behind.

In a clip from the WWE 24 documentary on WrestleMania 36, it was revealed that Gronkowski was nervous about jumping off the stage. A then 74-year-old Vince McMahon took it upon himself to demonstrate that the bump was safe in front of Gronk.

WWE superstars Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Rhea Ripley all praised Vince for taking the bump off the 10-foot platform in the video below.

Rob Gronkowski said in a statement earlier today that he is walking away from football again with his head held high. Rob's full statement on his retirement and SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee's comments can be found here.

