WWE considered discussing AEW on weekly show, Matt Camp reveals

Matt Camp worked for WWE between September 2019 and February 2024. The former WWE digital personality recently recalled how the company had contemplated referencing All Elite Wrestling on a regular basis.

The host is arguably best known for his appearances on WWE's weekly online show The Bump. He was also featured on RAW Talk and Talking Smack. On The Wrestling Matt, Camp revealed that conversations about rival company AEW almost took place in the early days of The Bump:

"This was said to me, 'We're gonna talk about RAW, we're gonna talk about SmackDown, we'll get into NXT, we'll talk about NXT UK, and if it gets to a point where we want to, we may talk about AEW,'" said Camp. [3:31 – 3:44]

The Bump mostly revolves around interviews with WWE Superstars. The show debuted on October 2, 2019, the same day as the first episode of AEW Dynamite.

Matt Camp on WWE referencing people outside the company

WWE's website used to give away results to TNA shows. It also mentioned rumors about potential new hires, most notably AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Shinsuke Nakamura in 2016.

Matt Camp remembers how the site once reported on Brock Lesnar visiting WWE Headquarters before he re-signed with the company. Legendary commentator Jim Ross also discussed non-WWE news in his online blog.

"I think everybody knows WWE dabbled in that on dot com," Camp added. "They would put up the TNA results and they would aggregate news sites. It was a really weird time. The Ross Report would reference some things from here and there. Brock coming to [WWE] Headquarters with Jerry Jarrett was documented on there even though he didn't come back [at that time]. The Shinsuke stuff with AJ and The Good Brothers before they had officially signed, they addressed those rumors." [3:46 – 4:12]

Camp also revealed that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon upset a broadcast team member after Hell in a Cell 2019.

