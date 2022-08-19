WWE "beyond thrilled" with major SummerSlam decision - Reports

While SummerSlam concluded less than a month ago, WWE is already setting plans in motion for next year's Biggest Party of The Summer.

This year's Premium Live Event emanated from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. The show featured some of the biggest stars in the company, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey. Fans also witnessed the highly anticipated returns of Bayley and Edge during the show.

Wrestlevotes reported on its Twitter handle that WWE was elated with the reception in Nashville for the event. The report also stated that the company has already shortlisted the city as a possible host for the same event next year.

Here's what the tweet read:

"Source states WWE was beyond thrilled with how Nashville turned out as the host city for SummerSlam a few weeks back. The city is on the shortlist to host the event again next year. Decision expected early '23."

Previously, the Barclays Center in New York has served as the venue for three consecutive SummerSlam events from 2015-17 and Crypto.com Arena (fka Staples Center) in LA hosted the event from 2012-14.

What were the major highlights of of WWE SummerSlam 2022?

This year's SummerSlam event will go down in the history books for one of the most chaotic main events in WWE history. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns went to war with each other in a Last Man Standing match that saw the Tribal Chief defending his titles with some help from The Usos.

The show also featured title matches between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, where the EST of WWE retained the RAW Women's Championship. SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan was also able to come out of the match against Ronda Rousey with her title reign intact, while Bobby Lashley also successfully defended the US title against Theory.

Logan Paul made his singles debut in a stunning effort against The Miz where he beat the A-Lister. In another singles match, Pat McAfee took down Happy Corbin to maintain his winning streak at big events.

In tag team action, The Usos defended the Undisputed Tag Team titles against The Street Profits with Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee. In another tag team affair, The Mysterios took down The Judgment Day with some assistance from Edge.

