WWE continues to erase Sasha Banks' online presence 

WWE has removed another of Sasha Banks' prominent online images from their official website.

It was noted a few weeks ago that Banks had been removed from the official banner on WWE.com. She was replaced by some of the current stars as the company looks to update its website regularly. Cody Rhodes has also been added to the banner pictures, which shows that WWE still has plans to push him when he's able to make his return.

Banks was used as the cover picture on the roster page up until last night. She has been replaced by a picture of Liv Morgan, the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion.

Recent reports suggest that Sasha Banks and Naomi are set to make their return to the company after more than three months away from the ring.

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE back in May

It's a story that has become one of the most controversial of the year. since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of a live episode of Monday Night RAW back in May.

The two women left the Women's Tag Team Championships behind and whilst they're still contracted to the company, they have refused to return. They are currently in breach of their deals.

Since Vince McMahon's retirement, the company has been in talks to bring the two women back, and it appears as though this could be in the pipeline. Reports suggest that Banks and Naomi could make their return following the climax of the current Women's Tag Team Championship tournament.

