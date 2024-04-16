WWE continues to tease the return of a major character after over a year on RAW

WWE continues to use QR codes and subtle messaging to tease the return of a major character on Monday Night RAW. After over a year away, the teases continue and could be coming to a head soon.

Although there is nothing to outright confirm it, the tease appears to be for Uncle Howdy, played by Bray Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas. When Bray took a hiatus from WWE TV in February 2023, the Uncle Howdy character went with him. After the tragic passing of Wyatt, it appeared like the Uncle Howdy character was done for good.

This week a QR Code popped up, leading to a web page with two pieces of text that needed to be put together. It also said "You didn't want us" when highlighted. When piecing together the URL, it led to something very interesting, which you can see below:

The words were:

"Time to wake up," "Take my hand," "Things will be better," and "Trust me."

It will be interesting to see how things finally play out with the Uncle Howdy character on RAW. Considering there was no conclusion to the arc, it makes sense to pick up where we left off last year.

Uncle Howdy could make a huge impact upon his return to WWE RAW.

