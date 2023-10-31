WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton breaks silence on longtime struggle with anxiety and depression

WWE correspondent and backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton recently opened up on her mental health struggles.

Braxton signed with WWE back in 2016. Since then, she has been working her way up the ranks. She has been a regular face in the company's weekly programming for the last few years. The 32-year-old is a backstage interviewer on SmackDown and also serves as one of the hosts of the popular talk show, WWE's The Bump.

Kayla took to Twitter this week to candidly discuss her mental health issues. She revealed that she was diagnosed with severe anxiety and moderate-severe depression. This came to light during a recent consultation with her psychiatrist. The star revealed that she has experienced symptoms since childhood, but could not come to terms with them because the adults around her did not have the relevant conversations.

"Been feeling off lately, so I saw a psychiatrist and was diagnosed with severe anxiety and moderately severe depression. Pretty sure I’ve had it my whole life, but as a kid, the grownups said being depressed wasn’t allowed. Boomers amirite 😂 Anyway - prioritize your mental health."

Expand Tweet

Kayla made it clear that she wanted to use her platform to raise awareness about mental health and help other people facing the same issues.

Kayla Braxton was pictured with WWE legend The Boogeyman

WWE is keeping the Halloween spirit alive this year with one of its eccentric Superstars, The Boogeyman, roaming backstage.

In a recent video shared on the company's YouTube Channel, The Boogeyman showed up backstage and scared a number of Superstars. The likes of Grayson Waller and Zelina Vega were terrified at the sight of the spooky Superstar. The legend spoke with the wrestlers and even fed worms to some of the roster members.

Expand Tweet

Kayla Braxton also managed to get a picture with The Boogeyman. However, she escaped ingesting any worms!

What are your thoughts on Braxton as a broadcaster? Let us know in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here